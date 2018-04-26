NFL Draft prospect Derrius Guice honors late father with custom car

April 26 (UPI) -- Former LSU star Derrius Guice honored his late father with a custom paint job on a car and tricked out cleats at the NFL Draft Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Guice -- who is expected to be a first or second round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft -- posted a photo of the Hyundai and the cleats Thursday on his Instagram account.

The blue and yellow kicks featured a depiction of Guice sporting his LSU Tigers threads on the side and an angel on the toe.

"RIP Pops," the shoes read.

The Hyundai featured another angel of his father on the hood, with "RIP Pops" painted on it as well. The hood also featured gates to heaven.

The side of the Hyundai had a photo go Guice wearing his LSU jersey, with the words "Run Angry" posted above his shoulder.

Guice was just six years old when his father Derrick was murdered at a Denny's.

The 20-year-old is compared to Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch in his NFL.com scouting report.

"This day is for you Pops! Huge thanks to @Hyundai for making this possible," Guice wrote on social media.

Guice revealed the last words he spoke to his father in a 2016 interview with Bleacher Report.

He told him that he was going to play for LSU and go to the NFL and "make so much money." Guice made good on his words in college, running for 3,074 yards and 29 scores on 471 college carries. He is now primed to become an instant millionaire.

The 2018 NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m. Thursday. The Cleveland Browns have the No. 1 overall pick. Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is widely-regarded as the top running back prospect in the draft.