Green Bay Packers WR Trevor Davis not charged for LAX bomb joke

Green Bay Packers wide receiver and kick returner Trevor Davis will not face charges after he was arrested earlier this month for making a bomb joke at Los Angeles International Airport.

Spokesman Frank Mateljan, on behalf of the office of the Los Angeles City Attorney, told ESPN that he did not expect any further action in the case after Davis appeared at an informal hearing.

Davis was given suggestions for a better way to handle the situation at the hearing, Mateljan told ESPN.

The 24-year-old Davis was arrested on a misdemeanor count of making criminal threats at the airport on April 8.

TMZ Sports reported that Davis was asked routine security-related questions about the contents of his checked luggage at a Hawaiian Airlines ticket counter. At that point, Davis allegedly turned to his female traveling companion and asked, "Did you remember to pack the explosives?"

The apparent attempt at humor wasn't appreciated by security, as Davis was taken into custody by LAX police before being released from jail after posting $15,000 bond. The woman with Davis was not arrested, LAX police confirmed to ESPN.

Davis has eight receptions for 94 yards while appearing in 27 career games over the past two seasons with Green Bay, which selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.