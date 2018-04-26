2018 NFL Draft: Mayfield recreates Favre draft-day photo

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield decided to have a little fun ahead of arguably one of the most stressful days of his life.

Mayfield turned back the clock and posted a photo on Twitter that re-created a famous Brett Favre draft-day image from 1991. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner went all out in the picture, complete with wearing jean shorts while using an old-school phone in a crowded room with wood paneling while flanked by family and friends.

Going back to 1991, Favre famously was shown in his bedroom in Mississippi with all of the above. He was also resting on a bed while receiving a call from the Atlanta Falcons, who had selected him in the second round.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback appreciated Mayfield's attempt at humor and wished him well ahead of Thursday night's 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"Good luck tonight....and remember to send my Jorts back tomorrow," Favre wrote on Twitter.

While Favre was a three-time NFL MVP (1995, 1996 and 1997) and 11-time Pro Bowl selection, Mayfield's career in the league is just about to start. Multiple media outlets reported this week that the Cleveland Browns are mulling between Mayfield and Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen.

The Browns, who limped to an 0-16 mark last year and are 1-31 in the last two seasons, haven't fared well when selecting a quarterback with their first-round pick. Since 1999, the team has chosen the following: Kentucky's Tim Couch (No. 1 overall, 1999), Notre Dame's Brady Quinn (No. 22 overall, 2007), Oklahoma State's Brandon Weeden (No. 22 overall, 2012) and Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel (No. 22 overall, 2014).

NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang lists USC quarterback Sam Darnold first in his most recent Big Board. UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb round out the top five.

Allen is ranked 10th by Rang, Mayfield is 13th and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is 23rd.

Mayfield recently visited with the Browns, with general manager John Dorsey referring to the 23-year-old as a "pleasant fella" during last Thursday news conference.

Mayfield passed for 4,627 yards and accounted for 48 touchdowns with just six interceptions while leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff last season.

While that that is impressive, Mayfield is also linked to some less-than-stellar moments.

Mayfield planted the Sooner flag at midfield after winning at Ohio State and taunted Kansas fans as well. Those actions were preceded by a Feb. 25 arrest in Fayetteville, Ark., on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing, which resulted in a plea deal.