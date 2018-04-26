2018 NFL Draft: Baker Mayfield 'likes' tweet predicting him as No. 1 overall pick

April 26 (UPI) -- Former Oklahoma star Baker Mayfield added to the speculation of being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by liking a tweet forecasting as much.

Mayfield is projected to go anywhere from the No. 1 pick to the No. 11 pick by NFL.com analysts.

"Y'all can keep doubting my guy, but remember these words. 'With the 1st pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns take @bakermayfield' No let's pray that 3rd pick is @saquon," the tweet Mayfield liked said. "#OU #Sooners."

The Sooners star made his subtle social media move Thursday, the day of the 2018 NFL Draft.

To play devil's advocate, Mayfield also previously 'liked' a tweet asking what number he was going to wear for the New York Jets.

Y’all can keep doubting my guy, but remember these words. “With the 1st pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns take @bakermayfield ” 💯 no let’s pray that 3rd pick is @saquon 🙏🏾 #OU #Sooners 👀 — Scott Williams (@ScottWilliams) April 26, 2018

The Jets own the No. 3 pick in the draft. The tweet Mayfield most recently 'liked' was sent from Scott Williams, a pastor, speaker and author. Williams also referenced Penn State star Saquon Barkley, the top running back prospect in the field.

Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games last season for the Sooners.

Josh Rosen, another top quarterback prospect, completed 62.6 percent of his throws for 3,756 yards, 26 scores and 10 interceptions in 11 games last season for UCLA. Wyoming star Josh Allen completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 1,812 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games in 2017.

USC gunslinger Sam Darnold completed 63.1 percent of his throws for 4,143 yards, 26 scores and 13 interceptions in 14 games last season for the Trojans.

ESPN reported that there is a "mounting belief" from head coaches and general managers around the league that the Browns will take Mayfield at No. 1. An anonymous general manager told NFL Network that Browns general manager John Dorsey is not taking Mayfield.

Several teams in the top 10 are open to trading their picks. According to BetOnline.AG, Mayfield has the best odds to go No. 1 overall at -350. Sam Darnold is second most likely to go No. 1 (+175), according to the site.