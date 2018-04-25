Saquon Barkley becomes a dad two days before 2018 NFL Draft

April 25 (UPI) -- The top running back prospect in the 2018 NFL Draft became a father two days before the big event.

Penn State star Saquon Barkley welcomed Jada Clare Barkley on Tuesday. He posted Instagram photos of the newborn shortly after her birth.

"Words can't even describe how I feel right now," Barkley wrote. "You are the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in my life. Thank God for blessing me with you in my life and into my arms. I pray that I can be the best father to you and help you grow into an amazing woman. I love you so so so much #DaddysLittleGirl."

Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon gave birth to the 20.5-inch, 8.4-pound baby girl at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday.

Congdon announced she was expecting in one month with a March 17 Instagram post.

The 2016 and 2017 Big Ten Player of the Year and All-American is expected to be a top-5 pick in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft.

Barkley, 21, ran for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns, while making 54 receptions for 632 yards and three scores in 13 games last season for the Nittany Lions. He ran for nearly 1,500 yards in his sophomore season. Several NFL Draft experts slot Barkley as the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Giants. Others suggest he will be the No. 4 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns.