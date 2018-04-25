Reports: Patriots meet with QB Jackson twice

The New England Patriots reportedly have met with quarterback Lamar Jackson of Louisville twice, leading to speculation that the Pats might be interested in making him the heir apparent to Tom Brady.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots hosted Jackson in Foxborough, Mass., recently, and on Wednesday Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated wrote that New England also held a private workout with Jackson in South Florida.

Vrentas said the latter session was conducted by Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Rapoport claimed New England is "intrigued and impressed" with Jackson, even though scouts are mixed in their opinions in how Jackson's unquestionable skills will fit into an NFL offense.

New England has the 23rd and 31st picks in the first round of the draft on Thursday draft and could be considering making a trade to move up to select Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner.