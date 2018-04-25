Report: Bryant nixed Ravens' multi-year offer

Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant turned down a multi-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday, citing a source informed of the situation.

Bryant, the former Dallas Cowboys star, turned down the deal because he wants to sign a one-year deal and test the free agent market again in 2019, according to the source.

The Ravens' offer was "pretty lucrative," according to Rapoport, comparable to the three-year, $21 million deal wide receiver Michael Crabtree signed with the Ravens after being released by the Oakland Raiders.

The Ravens needed a multiyear deal to fit Bryant's number under the salary cap, but Bryant wants to put up big numbers in what would be a bounce-back season, so he could sign a bigger contract next year.

Spurned by Bryant, Ravens signed Willie Snead to a two-year contract worth up to $10.4 million.