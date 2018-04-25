Alabama Crimson Tide's Calvin Ridley dismisses size as obstacle for NFL

Former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley isn't worried about size being an issue in the NFL.

"Man, I'm a football player," the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Ridley said in a visit to PFT Live. "I got the film. You know, I get the job done. I played with the best. I beat the best.

"You know, I'm ready. That's what I say. And I don't think about it, I just keep working. I think about it when I'm working. I think, you know, I'm going to take advantage of my opportunity."

Working is the operative word for Ridley, who said he pretty much has done nothing but that leading up to Thursday's start of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"To tell you the truth I just keep working," the 23-year-old Ridley said. "No days off. If I take days off I'm going to get behind. I can't get behind. I just keep working. Actually, I feel better when I do that."

Ridley has visited the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys.

NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang lists Ridley 17th overall in his most recent Big Board. Rang ranks USC quarterback Sam Darnold first, followed by UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

Ridley had 63 receptions for 967 yards and five touchdowns this past season for the Crimson Tide. He finished his career for Alabama with 224 receptions for 2,781 yards and 19 scores.