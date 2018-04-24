Report: Giants in talks to trade OT Flowers

The New York Giants have entertained trade discussions surrounding offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, according to a published report Tuesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Giants are seeking trade compensation for Flowers, who has steered clear from team workouts thus far.

"There's not much to say," New York coach Pat Shurmur told reporters of the 23-year-old Flowers' absence. "It's voluntary. I'm of the feeling it's very necessary."

The Giants own the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While the team reportedly is considering either Penn State running back Saquon Barkley or North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb, Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson could be a possibility.

NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang lists USC quarterback Sam Darnold first in his most recent Big Board. UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, Barkley, Nelson and Chubb round out the top five.

Flowers has started 46 games for the Giants since being selected with the ninth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Giants signed two-time Super Bowl champion left tackle Nate Solder to a four-year, $62 million deal in free agency, a move that would shuffle Flowers to the right side.

General manager Dave Gettleman said at the time of Solder's signing that Shurmur told Flowers of the team's plan for him.

"(Shurmur) said, 'Listen, we're going to move you to right, and at the end of the day, the five best offensive linemen play,'" Gettleman said, per the New York Post. "That's where they left it, and Ereck was fine on the phone."

Former Giants offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz reported that Flowers, along with now former teammate Bobby Hart, both refused to play in the Week 17 game against the Washington Redskins last season.

Flowers and then-interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo both denied the report, citing the player's ankle injury.