Injury to Paul Perkins further exposes New York Giants' RB needs

The New York Giants have been linked to Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday night's NFL Draft.

If Barkley's sensational skill set isn't enough to convince the Giants to select him, the team got a reminder of the fragile nature of the position with the absence of running back Paul Perkins due to a pectoral injury.

Perkins was at Tuesday's workout with his arm in a sling, multiple media outlets reported. The injury occurred during training, according to The Record of New Jersey.

With Perkins sidelined, veteran Jonathan Stewart and second-year running back Wayne Gallman took most of the snaps with the starters Tuesday.

New York reportedly is considering either Barkley or North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb with the second pick. Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson also could be a possibility.

NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang lists USC quarterback Sam Darnold first in his most recent Big Board. UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, Barkley, Nelson and Chubb round out the top five.

Barkley is currently projected to go to the Giants at No. 2 overall by both Rang and fellow NFLDraftScout.com analyst Dane Brugler in their latest mock drafts.

Barkley rushed 217 times for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns last season with the Nittany Lions, including a 92-yarder in a Fiesta Bowl victory over Washington. The consensus 2017 All-American also caught 54 passes for 632 yards and two scores, as well as returning two kickoffs for touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 233-pounder then turned in a spectacular workout at the NFL Combine, registering a 4.40 40-yard dash along with a 41-inch vertical and 29 reps on the bench press.

New York ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring in 2017, finishing ahead of only the winless Browns (14.6) with just 15.4 points per game.