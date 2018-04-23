Report: Buffalo Bills unlikely to trade for No. 2 pick

The Buffalo Bills are unlikely to use their stockpile of draft picks to make a deal to acquire the New York Giants' No. 2 overall pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday.

The suspicions that the Bills might try to swing that deal arose because the Bills need a quarterback and because Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and Bills general manager Brandon Beane are friends, having worked together with the Carolina Panthers.

Buffalo currently owns the No. 12 pick in the first round, but it has plenty of draft picks that it could use to make a deal to move up. The Bills have two first-round choices, two second-round picks and two third-round choices.

According to Rapoport, however, the Bills would not try to get the Giants' No. 2 pick, and would consider trading up only if a quarterback they want is still available with the No. 5 or No. 6 selection.

Beane recently denied a report that the Giants and Bills have the framework in place for a trade.

"I don't get into that, but that's not true," Beane told One Bills Live, via Ryan Talbot of Yahoo. "I'm going to leave it at that."

NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang lists USC quarterback Sam Darnold first in his most recent Big Board. UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb round out the top five.

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is ranked 10th by Rang while quarterback Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma is 14th and quarterback Lamar Jackson of Louisville is 15th.