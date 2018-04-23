Home / Sports News / NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers pick up option on LB Bud Dupree

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 23, 2018 at 11:43 AM
The Pittsburgh Steelers have picked up the fifth-year option on outside linebacker Bud Dupree, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

That option will pay him more than $9.232 million for the 2019 season.

Teams have until May 3 to exercise fifth-year options on 2015 first-round selections.

Dupree, who was the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, recorded a career-best six sacks last season. He also had personal highs in tackles (40) and tackles for loss (12) in 15 games in 2016.

The 25-year-old Dupree and 2017 first-round pick T.J. Watt figure to serve as Pittsburgh's starting outside linebackers next season.

