Oakland Raiders sign CB Daryl Worley

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 23, 2018 at 11:28 PM
The Oakland Raiders signed cornerback Daryl Worley, the team announced Monday.

The Raiders are Worley's third team in less than two months.

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Worley in a trade in early March that sent wide receiver Torrey Smith the Carolina Panthers.

However, the Eagles released Worley on April 15, just hours after he was arrested and tased by police near the team facility.

Worley was arrested for driving under the influence as well as on weapons and disorderly conduct charges after he was found passed out inside a vehicle at an intersection in Philadelphia.

Worley, 23, started 14 games for the Panthers last year, when he had two interceptions, 10 passes defensed, one sack and 63 tackles.

The Raiders have made a lot of moves at the cornerback position in the offseason. They released cornerbacks Sean Smith and David Amerson and added Leon Hall, Rahsaan Melvin, Shareece Wright and Senquez Golson.

