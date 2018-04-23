New York Giants' Landon Collins undergoes second surgery on arm

New York Giants safety Landon Collins on Monday underwent a second surgery on the forearm he fractured last season.

Collins announced the news by posting a picture of himself in a hospital gown to his Instagram feed on Monday. The 24-year-old initially had surgery after sustaining the injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 of last season, but follow-up visits to doctors showed that his forearm had not healed correctly.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Collins will be sidelined six to eight weeks. He is expected to be ready for training camp.

Collins is entering the final year of his rookie contract and carries a salary cap hit of $1.94 million.

A second-round draft pick of the Giants in 2015, Collins amassed more than 100 tackles in each of his first three seasons and started every game until the fractured forearm kept him out of the 2017 season finale.