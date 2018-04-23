Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. pulls 5,400 pound SUV for workout

April 23 (UPI) -- New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. recently pulled an SUV through a suburb while working out with his trainer.

Beckham performed the task Sunday. Trainer Colt Colletti posted footage of Beckham's workout on his Instagram story.

The three-time Pro Bowler pulled a GMC Yukon Denali during the workout. The SUV weighs in at more than 5,400 pounds. Beckham is listed at 5-foot-11, 198 pounds. He sat on some blacktop while facing the SUV. Beckham pulled on a rope, which was attached to the front axle of the vehicle.

This isn't the first time Beckham has posted footage of his offseason activity. The four-year veteran was seen working out last week with former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, fueling rumors that Bryant could join Beckham on the Giants.

Beckham did some battle rope swings and sled pulls with Bryant.

"The [GOAT emoji] came through the jungle," Colletti wrote for the caption on a photo with Beckham. "Can't wait to see you eat this year brudda."

Colletti also works with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and many other athletes. Kamara posted a video of himself dragging a Jeep during a workout in March.

"I won't let em end my name," Beckham wrote on his post of the workout video.

Beckham reported to the Giants' voluntary veteran offseason workouts on April 9. Mandatory minicamp is from June 12 to June 14 for the Giants.