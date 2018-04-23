49ers GM Lynch: Foster gone if allegation true

Reuben Foster's status with the San Francisco 49ers remains uncertain, but general manager John Lynch said on Monday that Foster would be released if the allegations in his domestic violence case are true.

Foster was arrested in February and is facing three felonies stemming from an alleged attack on his girlfriend: domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily harm; forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime; and possession of an assault weapon.

"The gravity of these charges has not been lost on us," Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. "We take it extremely seriously. We do feel like patience is the right approach right now. We're gonna learn things through this legal process. I do want to be abundantly clear that if these charges are proven true, if Reuben did indeed hit this young lady, he will not be part of this organization going forward."

Lynch said the 49ers' decision on Foster will be based on information revealed in the case and the outcome of the case.

However, Lynch said the 49ers do not have enough information yet to make that decision.

Foster is subject to possible NFL sanctions under the league's personal conduct policy, which calls for a six-game suspension for first-time domestic violence offenders.

Foster, 24, was a first-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, and started all 10 games in which he played in 2017. He had one pass defensed and 72 tackles in his rookie season.