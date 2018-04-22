Home / Sports News / NFL

Denver Broncos LB Shane Ray 'not concerned' about contract status

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 22, 2018 at 4:34 PM
Denver Broncos general manager John Elway said last week that the team has not decided if it will exercise its 2019 option on linebacker Shane Ray's contract, but Ray said he is confident it will.

"I'm not concerned," Ray told The Athletic. "I love being a Bronco. John's got a lot of things to deal with, and whether or not he picks up my option, it doesn't say anything about what I'm going to be for this team, my role for this team. I'm just excited. I wouldn't look into it too much. I think that it's going to get picked up. I think that I'm going to be here, and I'm just looking forward to this opportunity."

The team has until May 3 to exercise Ray's option, which guarantees him $9.2 million for injury only and can be rescinded.

Ray had 16 tackles and a sack in eight games last year as he was limited by a wrist injury. He had 12 sacks in his first two NFL seasons.

