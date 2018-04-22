Home / Sports News / NFL

Dallas Cowboys to pick up option on DB Byron Jones

April 22, 2018
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to exercise their option on the contract of defensive back Byron Jones, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Jones, who is shuffling from safety to cornerback this season, will earn $6.2 million during the 2019 season.

Teams must decide on the fifth-year options for 2015 first-round picks by May 3. The options are guaranteed for injury only.

Jones, who was the 27th overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, has recorded 130 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles while starting each game over the last two seasons.

The 25-year-old Jones has 236 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 48 career games with Dallas.

