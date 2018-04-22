Home / Sports News / NFL

CB Bashaud Breeland not expected back with Washington Redskins

April 22, 2018
Cornerback Bashaud Breeland isn't expected to return to the Washington Redskins, according to a published report.

J.P. Finley of NBC Sports Washington reported the Redskins' likely decision comes on the heels of Breeland sustaining a cut on his foot that forced a failed physical distinction and allowed the Carolina Panthers to back out of a three-year deal.

The Redskins signed Orlando Scandrick last month to go with Josh Norman, Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau and Josh Holsey on the cornerback depth chart.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Breeland suffered a cut on his foot that became infected, and that he probably would be unable to pass a physical for a few months.

The injury took place earlier in March while Breeland was in the Dominican Republic. Breeland told David Newton of ESPN.com that he cut the back of his left foot and will need to have skin grafted to repair it. He suffered the same injury in the fourth grade and needed a skin graft then.

Breeland, who played college ball at Clemson, recorded 50 tackles and one interception in 15 games last season with the Redskins.

The 26-year-old has collected 271 tackles and eight career interceptions in 60 career contests since being selected by the Redskins in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

