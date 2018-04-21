Home / Sports News / NFL

Report: Texans' Foreman potential PUP candidate

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 21, 2018 at 11:46 AM
Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman is not expected to be ready for the start of training in camp.

In fact, the Houston Chronicle reported that Foreman may not be recovered from a torn Achilles in time for Week 1 and could open the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Such a designation would keep the second-year running back out of action for at least the first six weeks of the 2018 season.

Foreman, a third-round draft pick out of the University of Texas, finished his rookie season with 327 yards on 78 carries. He also caught six passes for 83 yards.

The injury occurred on Nov. 19 against Arizona, when Foreman was in the midst of his best game with 10 carries for 65 yards while scoring his first two NFL touchdowns.

Foreman had double-digit carries in five games while serving as the backup to starting running back Lamar Miller.

