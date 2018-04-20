Texans negotiating long-term deal with Clowney

General manager Brian Gaine of the Houston Texans said on Friday that he is optimistic the team will sign Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney to a long-term contract before the start of the season.

Clowney is set to play on his fifth-year option in 2018, when he will receive a significant raise because he was the No. 1 overall pick in 2014. He made $7 million in 2017 and is scheduled to make more than $12 million this season.

"I won't discuss our negotiations publicly, but I'm optimistic that something can be done," Gaine said at his pre-draft news conference.

"The production, the performance, the pass-rush ability. The guy's a disruptive player. He plays the run well. So we're doing our best to fortify our nucleus of players, and we'd like him to be a part of it."

Clowney battled injuries in his first two NFL seasons and played in his first 16-game season in 2017.

Even though Clowney's 15.5 sacks are tied for 23rd among NFL players since the beginning of the 2016 season, he has 37 tackles for losses, second to Arizona Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones.