Report: Ravens sign Snead to offer sheet

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to add another piece to their overhauled wide receiving corps.

The Ravens signed New Orleans Saints wideout Willie Snead to a two-year offer sheet, ESPN reported Friday. New Orleans has five days to match the offer, which is worth a reported $10.4 million.

Baltimore has already signed free-agent wide receivers Michael Crabtree and John Brown in the offseason, while releasing Jeremy Maclin and letting Mike Wallace walk via free agency.

Although the Ravens have been linked to recently released Dez Bryant, signing Snead would likely end Baltimore's chances of pursuing the former Dallas Cowboys standout.

Snead was suspended for the first three games of the 2017 regular season for violating the league's personal conduct policy and never established a role in the offense, finishing with eight receptions for 92 yards.

The 25-year-old Snead was a big contributor in each of his first two seasons in New Orleans, hauling in 69 receptions for 984 yards and three touchdowns in 2015 and following it up with 72 catches for 895 yards and four scores in 2016.

The Saints may decline to match Snead's offer sheet after signing Cameron Meredith in free agency earlier this month and reportedly agreeing to re-sign wideout Brandon Coleman this week.