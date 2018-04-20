Home / Sports News / NFL

QB Luke McCown announces retirement

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 20, 2018 at 4:05 PM
Journeyman quarterback Luke McCown has decided to call it quits.

McCown, younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, announced his retirement via a Twitter posting on the account of his agent, Mike McCartney.

"Today I am officially retiring from the NFL. It's bittersweet to leave the game I love and the craft I've worked at since the 2nd grade," wrote McCown, who thanked friends, teammates, coaches and his family in the posting.

The 36-year-old McCown did not play last season. He was among the final cuts of the Dallas Cowboys after signing a one-year contract with the team in July.

McCown spent the previous four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, making one start in 2015. It marked his first start since 2011 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A fourth-round draft pick of Cleveland in 2004, McCown made a career-high four starts in his rookie season, passing for four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

McCown made three starts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007, throwing for 1,009 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. After that season, he made only three starts.

Overall, he appeared in 62 games (10 starts) with the Browns, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Saints. He finished 2-8 as a starter.

