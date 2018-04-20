Dez Bryant works out with New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr.

April 20 (UPI) -- Star wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Dez Bryant recently fueled more offseason rumors by posting a video of themselves training together.

The Dallas Cowboys released Bryant on April 13, ending his eight-year tenure with the NFC East franchise. He matched up with Beckham's New York Giants two times per season in the division rivalry.

Since his release, speculation has swirled about his next potential landing spot. Beckham's Giants could be in the market for a pass catcher. The Giants terminated the contract of wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Thursday, adding fuel to the rumor mill of a Bryant-Beckham union.

Bryant went on the 105.3 The Fan in Dallas recently, where he was asked about joining the Giants.

"The Giants got a hell of a defense, they're going to pay OBJ, so coming back," Bryant said. "Playing with him, Sterling [Shepard], the tight end [Evan Engram], [quarterback Eli] Manning? Crazy. ... draft [Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick]? That'd be crazy!"

Marshall responded by saying that there was "no room" for Bryant on the Giants, before he was released. He later deleted the Instagram comment.

Bryant posted videos on his Instagram story -- and regular Instagram feed -- of his workouts with Beckham. He used a song from BlocBoy JB and Drake for the caption.

"I've been gone since like July, [expletives] actin' like I died," he wrote. "They won't be expectin' [expletive] when Capo go to slide. 'Cause I told them that we put that [expletive] behind us, but I lied."

"Pushed me to the edge, so it really ain't my [expletive] fault, man. I'm not to blame, man. This [expletive] industry is cutthroat, I'm not the same man.' In the LAb. @obj @jamalliggin."

Bryant, 29, had 838 yards and six scores on 69 receptions last season.

The NFL released the 2018 schedule on Thursday evening. The Cowboys host the Giants at 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Giants host the Cowboys in the final game of the season at 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.