Broncos C Paradis signs tender

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 20, 2018 at 4:08 PM
Denver Broncos center Matt Paradis signed his restricted free-agent tender on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Paradis, 28, one of the last Denver players to sign his tender, will make $2.914 million for the 2018 season.

A sixth-round draft pick of the Broncos out of Boise State in 2014, Paradis played in all 16 games in each of the last three seasons, not missing a snap during that time.

The 6-foot-3, 306-pound Paradis saw time at right guard during the 2015 campaign but has been used exclusively at center for the past two seasons.

