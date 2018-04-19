White on Brady: 'He knows what he's doing'

New England Patriots running back James White isn't too worried about the absences of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski during the team's offseason program.

Brady reportedly has yet to commit to playing in the 2018 season, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The latter did note that multiple sources feel that the 40-year-old Brady will indeed return for the upcoming campaign.

With Brady mum on the topic, questions have been raised if he is moving closer toward retirement.

For his part, White wasn't interested in talking about Brady's absence on Thursday.

"I mean it's not really my position to comment on that, but he's a guy that's had a lot of success in this league and he knows what he's doing. So it's not really my position to comment on his situation," the 26-year-old White said.

White echoed a similar response when the topic turned to Gronkowski, whose availability for the 2018 season has been discussed in great detail beginning mere moments after the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

"He's had a lot of success," White said of Gronkowski. "They all have their personal business and it's not really my position to comment on their situations."