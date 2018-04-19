Jacksonville Jaguars get new uniforms, dog park at stadium

April 19 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars announced some big news on Thursday: They are getting new jerseys and building an in-stadium dog park.

Jacksonville's new garb includes the tradition team colors of teal, black and white.

But the AFC South franchise isn't just excited about the new uniform kits. The Jaguars want your dogs at the newly-named TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., and have the puns to prove it.

"Now dogs can cheer on their cats at the game," the Jaguars tweeted.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with @pparadiseresort to bring dog daycare to the South Fan Deck."

The Jaguars included a rendering of a dog park area at the Duval County stadium.

The dog park features a "pet paradise," including a walking area, umbrellas, a bone-shaped swimming pool, a fountain and, of course, a view of the field.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan and executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin commented on the new uniforms in a news release from the franchise.

"True to our current identity and what we want to represent for years to come, our new uniforms are no-nonsense, all business and unmistakably Jaguars," Khan said. "Tradition has returned to Jacksonville."

"I wanted to see the return of tradition, I wanted to see the distinctiveness, I wanted the shiny black helmet with a beautiful Jaguars logo," Coughlin said. "I wanted to be represented that way. Just exactly how I've explained it: the classic Jaguar uniform. To a player, the uniform means everything. Because when you put that uniform on you not only represent your franchise, your team, your community; you represent your family. You represent your parents, your wife, your children, everything packed into one because your name is on the back of that uniform."

The new Nike Vapor Untouchable uniforms features three jersey options (black, white, and teal), three pants options (black, white, and teal) and two sock options (standard and color rush teal).

The team announced on Thursday that EverBank Field is officially changing its name to TIAA Bank Field.