Chicago Bears add WR Marlon Brown to roster

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 19, 2018 at 6:13 PM
Wide receiver Marlon Brown has reached an agreement on a contract with the Chicago Bears, Brown's agents at Universal Sports Management announced via Twitter Thursday.

Brown participated in this week's Bears minicamp as a tryout player, and he performed well enough to get a contract.

He has not played in a regular-season game since 2015.

The Baltimore Ravens signed Brown as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and he caught 49 passes for 524 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season.

He spent the next two seasons with Baltimore, catching 38 passes for 367 yards. He suffered a back injury in Week 11 of the 2015 season and spent the rest of the season on injured reserve.

Brown signed a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos in July 2016 but was waived a month later due to another back injury. He was re-signed by the Broncos in November 2016 and released again in September 2017.

Brown joins Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel as new wide receivers on the Chicago roster.

