Bill Belichick brings puppy to 'Terriers' lacrosse game

April 19 (UPI) -- Five-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick recently attended a Boston University women's lacrosse game with his dog Nike Brinkley Belichick.

Belichick was in the stands on Wednesday at Nickerson Field in Boston, Mass. to watch the Terriers take on Holy Cross. His daughter, Amanda Belichick is the head coach at Holy Cross.

Boston University won the game 16-7.

Nike was wearing a miniature hooded sweatshirt, very similar to the one his famous father wears on Sunday's on NFL sidelines.

Bill Belichick taking in the @TerrierLacrosse game tonight at Nickerson Field. Terriers played Holy Cross where his daughter, Amanda, is the head coach. @WTBUSports pic.twitter.com/el6BhqtREM — Matt Doherty (@m_doherty23) April 19, 2018

Belichick's wife, Linda Holliday, introduced the world to Nike on April 10.

"Meet our lil' wolf! Newest addition to the family! Nike Brinkley Belichick," she wrote on Instagram. "#AlaskanKleeKai #BlueEyeBrownEye."

Amanda Belichick is in her third season as the head coach at Holy Cross. She previously spent time as an assistant coach at Ohio State and UMass. Belichick earned a history degree from Wesleyan University in 2007. She was a four-year letter-winner for the Cardinals' lacrosse team.

The Patriots coach is an avid lacrosse fan. He frequently attends games at Johns Hopkins and played the sport -- as well as football -- at Wesleyan. All three of Belichick's children grew up playing the sport.