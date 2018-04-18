Texans' QB Watson won't be afraid to run

The Houston Texas are making adjustments to their offense and quarterback Deshaun Watson is coming back from an injury, but that mean the versatile Watson will change the duality of his game.

Watson, who sustained a torn right ACL after starting six games last season as a rookie, said he won't be afraid to take off running despite the injury.

"My game's not changing," Watson told Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "Whatever you (saw) last year is going to be the same, if not better. I've dealt with adversity before, had injuries before. I didn't let that slow me down. It just changed my attitude about the game.

"A lot of people would think that I'd come back hesitant, but I'm going to make sure I come back more forceful and with a stronger and more intense attitude."

Watson's ACL injury happened during practice, but he said he believes the tear started in the previous game, when he had 402 yards passing for four touchdowns, three interceptions and 67 rushing yards in a victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He previously tore his ACL as a freshman at Clemson.

Coach Bill O'Brien is making adjustments to the Texans' offense, but has said that doesn't mean he wants Watson to curtail his running.