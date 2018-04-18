Patriots QB Tom Brady has yet to commit to play in 2018 season

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reportedly has yet to commit to playing in the 2018 season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday, however, multiple sources feel that Brady will indeed return for the upcoming campaign.

With Brady mum on the topic, questions have been raised if he is moving closer toward retirement.

Brian Hoyer remains the only other quarterback on the roster heading into next week's draft. He signed a three-year deal with the team after the trade deadline last season.

"My money would be on [Brady] playing football for the foreseeable future, but what goes on away from the football field, I don't know," one source told ESPN. "I don't know."

Brady, who will turn 41 in August, received NFL MVP honors for the third time in his career last season, although the lure of spending more time with family is there, sources told ESPN.

"I believe he's going to be there," another person who knows Brady told ESPN. "However, having said that, we're dealing with a human being. Things can change. But I do believe he will be playing."

A five-time Super Bowl champion, Brady has talked about wanting to play until he is 45. His contract expires after the 2019 season, although Patriots owner Robert Kraft downplayed concerns about that element during a recent interview with Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

"He'll be 41 when the season starts," Kraft said. "Neither side has an issue with it. If it becomes an issue, we'll deal with it."

Brady is slated to make $15 million this season with a $22 million salary-cap hit.

"I hope he plays," Kraft said. "He's at a different point in his life. He talked about it. It's interesting to see that Tom vs. Time and see where he's at, his kids growing up. But that is something for he and his family to decide what is right for him.

"Me personally, I'd like to see him play as long as he can. I don't think anyone would have believed 10 years ago that he would have played this year, gone to the Super Bowl and been MVP of the league at 40 years old. It's just unbelievable. It speaks to the way he takes care of himself, the way he trains, how much film he watches, one of the hardest working guys. He is driven to excel. I think as long as he feels he is like that, he'll keep playing. We're so lucky to have him in our system."

On the homefront, Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, insisted that she will not sack Brady's NFL career in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The supermodel wife said that Brady ultimately will make the decision when the time is right to end his playing career.

"It's not my decision to make," Bundchen told the newspaper. "It's his decision, and he knows it. It wouldn't be fair any other way. He's so focused right now. He has a laser focus on just winning and being the best, and I said, 'You know what? This is what you're doing right now in your life, and you need to feel complete in it.' Because if I'm the one who comes and says something and then you make a decision based on something that I said ..."

Her sentence was completed by the reporter with the phrase, "He'd resent it?"

"Yeah, and I would never in my life, ever," she said. "I want him to be happy. Believe me, I've been with him when he's losing. Try to be with him after you have lost [Super Bowls]. I mean, I had my fair share, OK? As long as he's happy, he's going to be a better father, he's going to be a better husband, and I just want him to be happy. I do have my concerns, like anyone would."

Brady threw for a league-best 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns with only eight interceptions this past season.

He is the oldest player to receive the NFL MVP award and the fourth to win it three or more times (Peyton Manning, five; Brett Favre and Johnny Unitas, three apiece). Brady was also the NFL MVP after the 2007 and 2010 seasons.

With Brady at quarterback, the Patriots have won the AFC East title a record 15 times.

The last two quarterbacks the Patriots drafted -- Jacoby Brissett (2016, third round) and Jimmy Garoppolo (2014, second round) -- were traded away last season to the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers, respectively.