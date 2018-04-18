'No room' for Bryant on Giants, Marshall says

Brandon Marshall isn't embracing the notion of fellow wide receiver Dez Bryant joining the New York Giants.

Marshall, in fact, took to social media to voice his displeasure with Bryant's comments about possibly suiting up for the Giants.

"Sorry baby bro no room," Marshall posted on Instagram along with a screenshot of Bryant's comments. Marshall has since deleted the comment.

Bryant, who was released by the Cowboys last week, was asked about possibly joining the Giants during an interview with Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

"The Giants," Bryant said, "got a hell of a defense, they're going to pay OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr.), so coming back. Playing with him, Sterling (Shepard), the tight end (Evan Engram), (quarterback Eli) Manning? Crazy. ... draft (Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick)? That'd be crazy!"

While Bryant included a lot of names in that quote, one that was missing was Marshall.

The 34-year-old Marshall may have taken issue with the omission, or perhaps recognized that he could potentially be a casualty if the Giants were to sign Bryant.

The Giants, who currently have just $4.8 million in cap space, signed Marshall to a two-year, $11 million deal last offseason.

Marshall recorded 18 receptions for 154 yards in five games before missing the remainder of the 2017 season with an ankle injury. He has 959 receptions for 12,215 yards and 82 touchdowns in 172 career contests for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and the Giants.

While Bryant is still sorting it all out, Bovada gave the Baltimore Ravens 3-to-1 odds of being the next team to sign the wide receiver. The Houston Texans were next with 4-to-1 odds, followed by the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins at 5-to-1. The Giants were listed at 10-to-1.

Bryant, who was scheduled to make $12.5 million in 2018 and count $16.5 million against salary cap, met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday amid speculation that he would be asked to take a pay cut in the wake of declining production the past three seasons.

The 29-year-old Bryant had a team-leading 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns with the Cowboys in 2017. He has gone a career-worst 23 regular-season games without a 100-yard performance.

Since signing a five-year, $70 million contract in 2015, Bryant has failed to record a 1,000-yard season or reel in more than eight touchdown receptions in a season.

Bryant was a touchdown machine in the first half of his career with the Cowboys, hauling in 41 scoring passes in a three-season span, capped by a career-high 16 in 2014. He was named a First-Team All-Pro selection that year.

During that spectacular run from 2012-14, Bryant also averaged 91 receptions and put up at least 1,233 receiving yards in each of those seasons.

For his career, Bryant appeared in 113 games (99 starts) and amassed 7,459 total yards while registering a franchise-record 73 receiving touchdowns.