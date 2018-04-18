NFL to release 2018 regular-season schedule Thursday

The NFL announced that the 256-game regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

The two-hour show will air on NFL Network.

The announcement comes after last week's unveiling of the 65-game slate for the upcoming preseason. The Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens kick off that schedule with the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 2.

In January, the league announced all home and away opponents for each team for the regular season, but not the dates for the games.

Earlier in the offseason, it was confirmed that the season will begin with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles playing host to the Minnesota Vikings in a rematch of the NFC Championship Game.

The teams involved in the AFC Championship Game will also reunite as the New England Patriots will face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The NFL will feature three games to be played on consecutive weeks in London next season. The number of games is a reduction from the four contested during the 2017 season.

The Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans will be playing their first regular-season games in England. By the conclusion of the 2018 season, that will leave just the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers as the lone clubs yet to have traveled across the Atlantic Ocean for an NFL contest.

The Seahawks and Oakland Raiders will kick off the festivities on Oct. 14 at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The new stadium with a capacity of over 61,000 will host two NFL games per season after the 2018 tilt.

The Eagles will play the Jacksonville Jaguars while the Titans will challenge the Los Angeles Chargers, with both games to be contested at Wembley Stadium.

The Raiders, Jaguars and Chargers will be considered the home team in their respective games in London.