Tyrod Taylor embraces challenge of leading Cleveland Browns

Tyrod Taylor already has been anointed the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns and is eager to take on the challenge of turning around a team that went winless last season.

Browns coach Hue Jackson designated Jackson as his starter Tuesday, even though the club is expected to pick a high-profile quarterback with either the No. 1 or 4 selection in this year's NFL Draft.

"I welcome that, it definitely has to come from the quarterback position," Taylor told the team's official website. "I'm looking forward to leading the guys here."

The 28-year-old Taylor was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills last month. He played in 15 games for the Bills and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 2,799 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions, helping the team reach the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

The Browns have made a series of moves in the offseason to beef up the roster. Among them is the acquisition of Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract on Friday.

Landry, who led the league in receptions last season with Miami, went up against the Bills and Taylor twice a year while with the Dolphins and likes what he sees from his new quarterback.

"Hard worker," Landry said to the team's website Tuesday. "You should've seen him out there today running gassers. He was out in front running with the receivers ... he's the last one to leave the building. It's a testament to the hard work he's put in."

Taylor was in the building at 6 a.m. Monday for the start of the offseason program and made the rounds to familiarize himself with everyone in the organization.

"I made it a point to shake as many hands as possible and introduce myself to guys I don't know," Taylor said Tuesday. "I think that's where chemistry starts in the locker room."

Along with the high draft picks, the Browns added marquee talent on both sides of the ball, acquiring cornerback Damarious Randall on the same day they traded for Taylor and Landry. Cleveland also signed running back Carlos Hyde and tight end Darren Fells as free agents.

Jackson, though, left no doubt which player shoulders the most responsibility when he named Taylor the starter.

"I'll keep saying this, it starts with the quarterback," Jackson said Tuesday. "He's got to do the most, that's what Tyrod's doing each and every day. He's the one that's spearheading that. As you see, those guys are having a great time together, they're getting to know one another. That's important. And I'm watching Tyrod reach out to so many different people on this football team.

"It's not just about the offense, he's got to also inspire the defense, too. The defense has got to play for the quarterback. The special teams has to play for the quarterback. And he gets that."