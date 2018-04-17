Seahawks' Thomas skips start of offseason workouts

Amid speculation that his tenure with the team could be nearing an end, Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was a no-show for the start of offseason workouts.

Thomas, the subject of multiple trade rumors during the offseason, has suggested he would hold out for a new contract. Seattle general manager John Schneider has acknowledged listening to offers for the three-time All-Pro safety.

While the offseason workouts are voluntary, the Seahawks already have made a slew of roster moves, parting ways with star cornerback Richard Sherman, defensive end Sheldon Richardson, wide receiver Paul Richardson, tight end Jimmy Graham and defensive end Michael Bennett.

Thomas, who is set to make $8.5 million in base salary in 2018, told a radio station last month that he planned to be "rich and happy regardless ... whether I'm in Seattle or anywhere else."

However, he attempted to quell speculation that he wants out of Seattle by stressing his desire to remain with the franchise via a Twitter posting last month.

"Hold on everyone," the 28-year-old Thomas wrote. "Let's not get it confused. I want to be a Seahawk. I want my jersey retired in the ring of honor with the other greats that came before me. I love being in Seattle. The winning culture we have established I want to be part of for life!"

Thomas citing myriad reasons for wanting to remain with Seattle, pointing to the Seahawks' fan base, the community and his wife's love of the city.