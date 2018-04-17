Report: Georgia LB Smith to visit 49ers

Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith will visit with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, according to a published report.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Smith is visiting the club at its Santa Clara headquarters.

Smith, who is the reigning Butkus Award winner, recorded 137 tackles and 6.5 sacks during his final season with the Bulldogs. The junior was the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year and the winner of the SEC Championship MVP for his performance in a victory over Auburn.

The 49ers hold a ninth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang has Smith listed as the 11th pick overall in his most recent edition of the Big Board.

The 49ers selected a linebacker in the first round of last year's draft, but that man -- Reuben Foster -- is now dealing with legal matters in the form of three felonies stemming from his February arrest.

Prosecutors charged Foster with felony domestic violence, another felony for forcefully attempting to prevent the victim from reporting the crime, and a third felony for possessing an assault weapon.

Foster is also charged with a misdemeanor for possessing a large capacity magazine.

If convicted, officials said Foster could face more than 11 years in prison.

"Reuben is aware that his place in our organization is under great scrutiny and will depend on what is learned through the legal process," the 49ers said in a statement.