Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz on mend, not about to change style

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz took another step forward in his recovery from knee surgery when he began his running program.

Wentz said Tuesday that he does not have a definitive timetable for his rehab but "the goal" remains to be under center for Week 1, according to NJ.com.

"I'm not going into specifics. We've started running and all those things. I feel good about where I'm at and I'm trying to stay the course," Wentz said at a media briefing. "I feel very good. I started the running progression. However many weeks ago I was throwing. Just to start being able to do all of those things is a good sign."

Wentz underwent surgery on Dec. 13 after suffering a torn ACL and LCL against the Los Angeles Rams. He was considered the front-runner for league Most Valuable Player honors before the injury and had to watch backup Nick Foles guide the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship.

Foles wound up winning MVP honors in the Super Bowl and has acknowledged he wants to be a starter next season. Wentz said the topic hasn't come up between them.

"Honestly a lot of our conversations have just been about life in general. He's been in a whirlwind," said Wentz. "We haven't talked a lot about the upcoming season. ... Him and I, I know it's been well-documented, but we've been so close since he got here and we just developed a real friendship."

Wentz was injured as he took a big hit on a third-quarter touchdown run that was called back because of a penalty. He said he does not plan to change his playing style, although head coach Doug Pederson said last month he planned to talk to Wentz about the importance of staying on the field.

"I think I'm always going to learn. I know from first year to second year I learned quite a bit about how to protect myself," said Wentz. "Then going back and watching again, there's things that I can keep learning. But as far as changing my style, that's not going to happen."

Wentz threw for 33 touchdowns in 2017 to move past Sonny Jurgensen for the most in a single season in franchise history, a record that stood since 1961. Wentz completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,296 yards with just seven interceptions in 13 games in 2017.

For his two-year career, he has 49 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions.