Former Jets OL Nick Mangold announces retirement from NFL

April 17 (UPI) -- Veteran center Nick Mangold has announced his retirement from the NFL.
Mangold -- who sat out the 2017 season after being released by the New York Jets -- broke the news Tuesday morning on Twitter.
"I DECLARE RETIREMENNNTTTTTTT! I will be signing a one day deal with @nyjets next week so I can retire a Jet," Mangold tweeted, along with an image of a larger statement. "Thank you to all! J! E! T! S! Jets! Jets! Jets!"
Mangold, 34, joined the Jets as the No. 29 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He played 11 seasons for the Jets. The Ohio State product was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was named an All-Pro twice.
"I am officially retiring from the NFL and these are some of my immediate thoughts that come to mind with this announcement," Mangold wrote.
"I remember the night before my first pee-wee practice like it happened yesterday. The unknown, the excitement, and the small ball of nervous energy that sits in your stomach were all present that night. Those same feelings would stick with me every fall for the next 23 years. What I didn't know way back in 1993 is how much football would end up meaning to me and how it would shape my life."
"From the moment I stepped on the field, I was hooked. I won't say that I loved every minute as it was happening - - Oklahoma drills, monkey rolls, bear crawls, Jim Tressel's conditioning tests, every loss and every injury. But as I reflect back, I wouldn't trade my experiences for the world. All of the negatives taught me an important lesson and all the positives reinforced those lessons."
"Everything that happened from pee-wee football to high school football to having the good fortune to play at The Ohio State University molded me for my opportunity to play for the New York Jets. I was privileged that Woody Johnson, Mike Tannenbaum, and Eric Mangini took a chance on me with the 29th pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.
"In my 11 years as a Jet, there were plenty of ups and downs but, through it all. I wanted to be the Steady Eddie. I wanted to be the guy that other guys looked at to see how it was done. I learned this attribute from the vets that I played with."
"My biggest regret is not bringing the Lombardi Trophy to New York but, as I retire, I will continue my efforts to bring the Trophy home in a different capacity. I have no idea what that capacity is but I'm sure I will figure something out in the future."
"I want to thank the fans for all their support. To all the fans of the Centerville Wee Elks [we call them parents], Archbishop Alter High School [also parents but students and alumni as well], The Ohio State University [some casual and some die hard], and the New York Jets [all die hard as I have found], I thank you from the bottom of my heart."
"I also want to thank my teammates, coaches, NYJ staff and front office, and my friends. It has been amazing ride and it wouldn't have been possible without you."
"Lastly, I want to thank my family. The consistency of support I have received from them, plus the additions that came along the way, has made this all possible. A special thank you to my wife and three kids who have done everything they can to help me be successful on the field."
"If you made it this far, thanks for reading my ramblings and I can't wait to see what this new chapter brings."
Mangold tweeted the announcement at 7:40 a.m., a nod to his jersey number, No. 74. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound offensive lineman started every game for the Jets from 2006 through 2010 and again during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Mangold started each of the 164 games he appeared in during his decorated NFL tenure.