Chicago Bears re-sign CB Bryce Callahan

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 17, 2018 at 8:29 PM
The Chicago Bears signed defensive back Bryce Callahan to his restricted free agent tender, the team announced Tuesday.

Callahan appeared in a career-high 12 games, including six starts, last season for the Bears and recorded 25 tackles, six pass-breakups, one sack and two interceptions.

An undrafted free agent who was signed by Chicago in 2015, the 26-year-old Callahan also returned a punt 59 yards for a touchdown in the regular-season finale and brought back an interception 51 yards in an overtime win at Baltimore.

The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Callahan started 10 of 11 games with the Bears in 2016, notching 31 tackles. He has 77 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in his three seasons with Chicago.

