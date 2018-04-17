Bills release DE Capi

The Buffalo Bills released defensive end Cap Capi on Tuesday, one day after the start of the team's offseason program.

Capi was signed to Buffalo's practice squad in November and was elevated to the active roster for the team's final four regular-season games.

The 25-year-old registered five tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in those contests and also had a tackle in the Bills' wild-card game loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Capi, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 249 pounds, also had two tackles in four games for the New York Giants prior to moving on to Buffalo later in the season.

The Bills' depth at defensive end is perhaps the primary reason for the move. The team has added Trent Murphy, Terrence Fede and Owa Odighizuwa to their defensive end group in free agency this offseason.