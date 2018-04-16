Los Angeles Rams S Lamarcus Joyner signs franchise tag

Los Angeles Rams free safety Lamarcus Joyner is expected to participate in the first day of offseason workouts on Monday after the team announced that he had signed his one-year, $11.287 million franchise tag.

Joyner could have left his franchise tender unsigned and sought a long-term deal during the summer. However, having Joyner under contract and participating in workouts is a boost to the Rams' defense, which has added several star players in the offseason.

Joyner and the Rams still have the option of working out a long-term deal. If they are unable to reach agreement by July 16, Joyner will play under the franchise tag tender.

Joyner will be part of a Rams secondary that includes recent cornerback additions Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib.

Joyner started all 12 regular-season games in which he played in 2017, and recorded three interceptions, nine passes defensed, one forced fumble and 49 tackles. He also started the Rams' one postseason game.