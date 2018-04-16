Los Angeles Chargers DT Corey Liuget agrees to revised contract

The Los Angeles Chargers and defensive tackle Corey Liuget have agreed to terms on a revised contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday.

Liuget was scheduled to make $8 million next season, but it was announced last month that he has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

That led to suspicions that the Chargers might release Liuget. Instead, Liuget agreed to a contract modification. The Chargers lack depth on the defensive line so they wanted to keep Liuget.

Liuget, 28, has been a starter in each of his seven seasons with the Chargers. He started all 12 games in which he played last season, when he recorded 1.5 sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and 21 tackles as a defensive tackle.

He had a career-high seven sacks in 2012 when he was a defensive end.