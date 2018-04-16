Former Philadelphia Eagles CB Daryl Worley faces DUI, weapons charges

Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley has been charged with six offenses following an alleged incident near the team's training facility, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.

Worley was charged with driving under the influence, firearms not to be carried without a license, carrying firearms in public, possession of an instrument of crime, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct/engaging in fighting following Sunday's arrest.

Worley posted a portion of his $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 1.

Police said Worley was found passed out in a car near Broad Street and Pattison Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday. Per an NFL Network report, Worley was tased after he became combative toward police.

The Eagles released Worley hours after he was arrested.

Worley, who is a Philadelphia native, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault in 2014 stemming from his involvement in a nightclub altercation with a woman in Morgantown, W.Va. He received a six-month suspended sentence as a result of the incident.

The 23-year-old Worley was acquired from the Carolina Panthers in March in a deal for wide receiver Torrey Smith.

Worley was the second Eagles offseason acquisition to face potential criminal charges this calendar year. In March, authorities in Texas charged defensive end Michael Bennett with harming an elderly woman at Super Bowl LI.

Worley recorded 64 tackles, two interceptions and one sack in 15 games last season. He has 152 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks in 31 career contests since being selected by the Panthers in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.