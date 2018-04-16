Detroit Lions DE Ziggy Ansah to sign franchise tender

Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah plans to sign his $17.14 million franchise tender, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

The Lions will then have until July 16 to work out a long-term deal with Ansah, who was not at the team's offseason workouts last week as he was dealing with family matters in Ghana.

Ansah, who is expected to sign on Tuesday, recorded a team-high 12 sacks, 44 total tackles (39 solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last season despite missing two games with a back injury.

The 28-year-old Ansah had 14.5 sacks in 2015, but he had just two sacks the following year while being bothered by a high ankle sprain that limited him to 13 games.

Ansah was the fifth overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft and has been a starter throughout his five seasons with the Lions.