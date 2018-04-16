Bennie Fowler: Chicago Bears sign veteran wide receiver

April 16 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears have signed veteran wide receiver Bennie Fowler to a one-year contract.

Chicago announced the signing on Monday. Fowler, 26, had a career-high 350 yards and three touchdowns on 29 receptions in 16 games last season for the Denver Broncos. He started four games.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound pass catcher won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016. He has 698 yards and five touchdowns on 56 career receptions. Fowler has five starts and has appeared in 45 games during his four-year NFL tenure. He entered the league in 2014 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Michigan State.

Fowler enters the fold for the Bears after the franchise lost Cam Meredith to the New Orleans Saints, due to not matching the NFC South squad's offer sheet for the wide receiver. Meredith led the Bears in receiving in 2016, with 888 yards and four touchdowns on 66 receptions. Kendall Wright led the team last season, with 614 yards on 59 receptions in 16 games.

Chicago's addition of Fowler is just the latest in a series of moves intended to improve its wide receiver group. The Bears signed former Jacksonville Jaguars star Allen Robinson in March to a three-year, $42 million contract. Chicago also signed former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel this offseason to a four-year, $26 million pact.

Bears players and coaches report to voluntary veteran minicamp on Tuesday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill.