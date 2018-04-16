Home / Sports News / NFL

Adam Humphries signs tender with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 16, 2018 at 3:07 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Restricted free-agent wide receiver Adam Humphries signed his second-round tender with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced on Monday.

Humphries will make just over $2.9 million this season.

The 24-year-old joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and has improved his catch and receiving-yard totals each season. Humphries recorded 61 receptions for 631 yards with one touchdown in 16 games last season to boost his career totals to 143 catches for 1,513 yards and four scores.

Humphries works out of the slot for the Buccaneers, who also have Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and 2017 third-round pick Chris Godwin as the other receivers at the top of the depth chart.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Capitals' Brett Connolly gets puck to little girl -- on third try Capitals' Brett Connolly gets puck to little girl -- on third try
Lance Stephenson throws down powerful dunk, slaps LeBron's head Lance Stephenson throws down powerful dunk, slaps LeBron's head
James Harrison: Former Steelers LB announces retirement James Harrison: Former Steelers LB announces retirement
2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting every pick in rounds 1-7 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting every pick in rounds 1-7
Bennie Fowler: Chicago Bears sign veteran wide receiver Bennie Fowler: Chicago Bears sign veteran wide receiver