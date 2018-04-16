Adam Humphries signs tender with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Restricted free-agent wide receiver Adam Humphries signed his second-round tender with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced on Monday.

Humphries will make just over $2.9 million this season.

The 24-year-old joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and has improved his catch and receiving-yard totals each season. Humphries recorded 61 receptions for 631 yards with one touchdown in 16 games last season to boost his career totals to 143 catches for 1,513 yards and four scores.

Humphries works out of the slot for the Buccaneers, who also have Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and 2017 third-round pick Chris Godwin as the other receivers at the top of the depth chart.