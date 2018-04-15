Report: Philadelphia Eagles CB Worley tased, arrested

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley was tased and arrested early Sunday morning after he was allegedly found passed out inside a vehicle blocking a highway, according to NFL Network.

Per the report, Worley was tased during the 6 a.m. arrest after he allegedly became combative toward police. A gun was also recovered at the scene in South Philadelphia, per the report.

The Eagles confirmed Worley's arrest and issued a statement that read, "We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley's arrest this morning."

Worley, who is a Philadelphia native, was acquired from the Carolina Panthers in March in a deal for wide receiver Torrey Smith.

The 23-year-old is the second Eagles' offseason acquisition to face potential criminal charges this calendar year. In March, authorities in Texas charged defensive end Michael Bennett with harming an elderly woman at Super Bowl LI.

Worley recorded 64 tackles, two interceptions and 1.0 sack in 15 games last season. He has 152 tackles, three interceptions and 2.0 sacks in 31 career contests since being selected by the Panthers in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.