Jim Kelly: Hall of Fame QB discharged from hospital

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly was discharged from a New York hospital on Saturday after having surgery last month to remove cancer in his upper jaw.

"Mr. Kelly was discharged from the hospital (Saturday) after an extremely favorable recovery," Dr. Mark Urken said, per ESPN. "The speed of that process, considering the extensive nature of his surgery, was a function of his toughness, the firmness of his resolve, his faith and the support of his family. All of those factors will continue to serve him well as he moves on to the next phase of his rehabilitation."

Wife Jill Kelly posted a photo to Instagram of her husband leaving the facility with the caption, "With a swollen smile, and a cane in his hand he was DISCHARGED from the hospital today!"

He is expected to continue his recovery in New York for the next two weeks before returning to Buffalo, his wife said.

Dr. Urken said that a screening for cancer in three months will be required for Kelly, who underwent a complicated 12-hour surgery on March 28 to remove oral cancer and reconstruct his upper jaw. Doctors called the procedure a success but said the recovery would be "extensive."

The 58-year-old Kelly initially announced in June 2013 that he had squamous cell carcinoma of the upper jawbone. He had surgery to remove tumors but was found again to have cancer in March 2014.

Kelly underwent weeks of chemotherapy and radiation and was deemed to be cancer free in September 2014.

During the early 1990s, Kelly led the Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances. He retired after the 1996 season and was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2002.