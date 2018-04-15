Griffin advice to QB draft class: 'Listen to your coach'

Robert Griffin III offered advice to the top-tier group of quarterbacks entering the 2018 NFL Draft.

Griffin, who was the second overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft, said the quarterbacks need to listen to their coaches. His comments for USC Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) are interesting, considering Griffin and then-Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan weren't always on the same page.

"The advice I would give them, to keep it short and frank, is (if) they are able to play at a high level in college, they can do that in the pros," said Griffin, who signed last week with the Baltimore Ravens.

"Right now, it's all about what everybody is saying, and you can get caught up in that. Don't get caught up in that. It's about playing the game. Play it at a high level and listen to your coach. Know exactly who you are as a player and know that they're there to make you better."

Allen, Darnold and Rosen will be selected Nos. 1-3 in the most recent mock draft by NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang. He has Mayfield projected to go 12th overall to the Buffalo Bills, although Rang contends that sources say there is no way he'll be on the board that long, however.

The 2018 NFL Draft will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The draft stock of Lamar Jackson, the other Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in this draft class, appears to be heading in the opposite direction. Rang's latest mock has him projected to go 15th overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

Draft position notwithstanding, Griffin said he knows that young players can find themselves embracing their own hype.

"Everybody wants to be labeled the best quarterback, the best this, the best that," Griffin said. "I see the guys get caught up in that a little bit. You just want to make sure you don't.

"It is important to feel a certain kind of way, but where you get drafted, where you go, is as important as the number behind your name. Hopefully, those guys get in a great organization that will take care of them."

Griffin, who was selected one pick behind Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts, was named the 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He spent four seasons in Washington, but his career-high totals in both passing touchdowns (20) and rushing scores (seven) came during his rookie season.

The 28-year-old Griffin completed 59.2 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions in five games during the 2016 season with the Cleveland Browns.

Griffin led the Browns to their last win -- over the then-San Diego Chargers on Christmas Eve 2016 -- but was released on March 10, 2017, after Cleveland acquired quarterback Brock Osweiler in a trade with the Houston Texans.