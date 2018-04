The Kansas City Chiefs will sign free agent running back Kerwynn Williams to a one-year deal, NFL Network reported Sunday.

Williams visited the Chiefs last week.

He spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Last year, he had 120 rushes for 426 yards with one touchdown in 16 games.

Kareem Hunt is the starter in Kansas City, which also has Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West and Damien Williams competing for touches in the backfield.